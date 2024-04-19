Google is merging its Android software and Pixel hardware divisions to integrate AI more broadly





SAN FRANCISCO — Google announced Thursday that it is combining its software division, responsible for Android mobile software and the Chrome browser, with its hardware division, known for Pixel smartphones and Fitbit wearables. This is part of a broader plan to integrate artificial intelligence more widely across the company.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a letter to employees that the changes will accelerate the Android and Chrome ecosystems while also fostering innovation.

The decision puts both businesses under the oversight of Google executive Rick Osterloh, who previously oversaw the company's hardware group. Not too long ago, Google was running Android because it didn't want to give its phone designers an unfair advantage over other big smartphone makers like Samsung and Motorola, or Chinese companies like Oppo and Xiaomi. Separated development from the hardware department.

Then, a few years ago, Google started positioning the Pixel as a flagship for demonstrating what AI could do, and began focusing heavily on developing features that could demonstrate that potential. This means further integration of AI hardware and software to power these capabilities on mobile devices.

In an interview with technology publication The Verge, Osterloh said AI is the main reason for bringing together Google's consumer hardware and software engineers. Citing the development of the Pixel camera, he argues that mobile phone technology is already increasingly reliant on AI, especially to enhance nighttime photos and some photos taken in close time. He claimed to use this technology for the ability to automatically select the best one from the list.

Osterloh added that by combining the teams, Google will be able to bring AI into its capabilities even faster. A few years ago, he said that designing the Pixel camera required not only the complex hardware and software involved in his system, but also deep knowledge of his then-early AI model used for image processing. he said in an interview.

This integration of hardware, software, and AI really demonstrated how AI can completely transform the user experience, Osterloh said. That was important. And that's even truer today.

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate says what Google is trying to do now is make its core AI innovation engine more flexible. Google wants to dominate AI, the pinnacle of the emerging AI economy, on both the consumer and enterprise sides by deploying and connecting AI essentially everywhere.

Meanwhile, Google's head of software, Hiroshi Lockheimer, remains without a title and will begin work on other unnamed projects, according to Pichai's letter. But Lockheimer joined Osterloh in an interview with the Verge, and both men insisted the changes were not the result of a power struggle.

Google is also restructuring its AI research and responsibility group, but these changes are unlikely to directly impact consumer products, at least for now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/google-combining-android-software-pixel-hardware-divisions-broadly-109407262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos