Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro rumors: new design, Tensor G4, Pixel XL





Google's Pixel series of flagship smartphones has always impressed us. The latest Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are packed with solid performance, rich software support, and innovative AI-based features. But these two smartphones were launched in his October 2023, so we're already looking ahead to the possibility of his Pixel 9 series arriving later this year.

Rumors are still pretty spotty, but there are some key pieces of information we've been able to glean about the upcoming product line.

Be sure to check back as we'll be updating this story over the coming months as we get closer to the Pixel 9 launch.

08:16 Released in fall 2024

Google typically releases new Pixel devices in October, similar to the Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7 series. At the moment, there are no rumors that Google is looking to radically change its product release schedule, so it seems likely that we will see his Pixel 9 series later this year.

The 2023 launch of the Pixel 8 series took place in October. We expect the Pixel 9 to have a similar date.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

Meanwhile, Google I/O will be held in May, where teasers for the upcoming series will be released and a more affordable Pixel 8A may be announced.

Pixel 9 3 models

A persistent rumor since Android Authority announced it in late 2022 is that there will be three Pixel 9 smartphone models instead of the usual two. While the base Pixel 9 is expected to continue to arrive, the flagship Pro series could come in two versions: a larger model and a smaller model.

The smaller version will reportedly be similar in size to the base model, but will feature a high-performance camera that is usually only found in larger sizes. The 9 Pro XL (as the name is rumored) features the same high-end specs but with a larger display.

This more closely reflects Apple's strategy, which typically includes a base model of the iPhone and two Pro phones of different sizes with enhanced cameras.

iPhone-like design

Speaking of iPhones, the Pixel 9 series may receive a design change that reflects some of the iPhone 15's aesthetics. Renderings apparently obtained by prominent tipster OnLeaks and published by MySmartPrice show him with flat metal sides and a flat back panel that looks similar to those found on the latest iPhones. Pixel 9 is shown.

Another big physical change shown in the leak is the camera bar on the back. Previously, this was one solid bar that ran the entire width of the phone and connected to the edges on each side. Renderings suggest that the camera bar will be a separate oval island in the middle.

Rendering allegedly from Pixel 9.

MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks

The rumors aren't specific about what size display it will arrive in, but most signs suggest the base Pixel 9 will remain around 6.1 inches, and the 9 Pro will arrive in a similar size. . The 9 Pro XL will be larger at approximately 6.8 inches, matching the size of the current Pixel 8 Pro.

similar cameras

The full specs of the camera have not leaked yet, so there's still not much to get excited about for photographers like me. However, rumors about a third size in the Pixel 9 family suggest that this could allow Google to bring the same triple camera setup, including telephoto zoom, to the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. Currently, this is only available on the larger Pixel 8 Pro handset.

This is good news for those who prefer smaller phones but still want the best features. However, it remains to be seen whether Google will take a page from Apple's book by adding unique features to its biggest phone. (For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x optical zoom option that's not available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro.)

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are not top-end, but they have decent performance.

Andrew Lanxon/CNETNew Tensor processors

It's almost a given that Google would announce the latest generation of its own processor, presumably called the Tensor G4. Google's Tensor processors aren't class-leading in terms of raw power, but the company boasts that they're specifically tuned for on-device AI. It is expected that Google's next Tensor chip will be similar.

Android 15 at launch

Google always uses the Pixel line to show off the latest features Android has to offer, so it's safe to assume that the Pixel 9 series will launch with the latest Android 15. Android 15 will be officially announced at Google I/O in May, but early developer previews show new settings to improve privacy and camera control.

One of the major new features is the addition of satellite messaging, which could help the Pixel series compete with Apple's Emergency SOS feature, which also uses satellite messaging, according to Android Authority.

The Pixel 8 series was launched with Android 14. Pixel 9 will almost certainly launch with Android 15.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

Additionally, it's safe to assume that there will be an increased focus on generative AI capabilities. We also hope Google continues to offer at least seven years of software support, just like it did with the Pixel 8. If so, the Pixel 9 series will be safe to use even in his year 2031.

higher price

There are no rumors yet about the potential price of the Pixel 9 series, but a leak via WinFuture suggests that the next Pixel 8A will be more expensive than its predecessor, at least in Europe. According to the report, the Pixel 7A launched for 509 euros (about $542), while the Pixel 8A could go for 569 euros ($606), a significant increase year-over-year. The Pixel 8A price hike doesn't necessarily mean the Pixel 9 series will be priced higher, but it does suggest that Google isn't shying away from raising prices.

