Women's tennis records 4-0 win over Bucknell in Patriot League quarterfinals





Next game: Army 20/04/2024 | 2:00 April 20 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Army History ANNAPOLIS, MD. Despite a nearly three-hour delayed start, the No. 2-seeded Navy women's tennis team (22-6) came out strong, earning a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over seventh-seeded Bucknell (10-13) on Friday night in the Tose Family. Tennis Center, capping off a long first day of action at the 2024 Patriot League Tournament and earning a semifinal showdown with an old rival and the third seed. Led by juniors Emily Tannenbaum And Kate Lee The Midshipmen managed to do it in both doubles and singles, taking the doubles point in short order, before first-set victories in all six singles matches paved the way for the next round of the competition's championship. After Friday's first two matches were played outdoors at Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium as top-seeded Boston University and No. 5 Lehigh played their way to the semifinals, late-developing weather forced an Army match with Colgate and the Navy. -Bucknell match to shift indoors to Tose for the rest of the day, with the Mids' scheduled 3.15pm match starting at 6pm When the Mids finally got going, Tannenbaum and freshmen Olivia Fermo worked quickly to earn a 6-0 victory over second-ranked Caroline Marcus and Madison Sebulsky in doubles, while No. 3 junior duo Lee and Parvathi Shanker followed immediately with their own 6-0 victory against Anna Lajos and Mirra Manolov, capturing the doubles point. Abandoned Abandoned, Sophomore Sia Chaudhary and oldest Samantha Johannes were behind Whitney King and Abigail Platt in the top position. In singles, Johns took care of business with her 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lajos on the second court, while Lee defeated Tyne Miller on the fourth court, 6-2, 6-2, to put Navy at one. point away from sealing a semi-final berth. The clincher went to Tannenbaum, as the junior battled through a tough second set to claim the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-3, over King. With the remaining three matches abandoned, Chaudry led 6-2, 5-3 against No. 2-ranked Platt, while freshman Makaila Cheng Tori Allen, ranked No. 5, led 6-2, 5-4, and Shanker had a 6-3, 5-1 lead over Manolov at the No. 6 position. Match notes Navy is now 18-2 over Bucknell in the all-time series.

The Mids have reached the Patriot League semifinals in each of the schedule's 13 league tournaments, while Navy will face Army in the semifinals for the fifth straight Patriot League tournament.

At the Patriot League tournament, Navy is now 8-5 when playing as the No. 2 seed and has a 7-3 mark when playing the tournament in Annapolis.

Tannenbaum ranks alone for third in program history with 85 singles victories and needs four more to catch Amanda Keller for second place.

With her two wins Friday, Tannenbaum passed Erin Snook for second place in program history with 152 combined career wins.

Tannenbaum ranks fourth in program history with 67 doubles wins and needs one more doubles win to catch Claudia Mackenzie for third place in the record books. Next one The Navy and Army will begin their Patriot League semifinal at Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

