Google integrates research team with AI-focused DeepMind





Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney praised Google for firing disruptive employees over anti-Israel protests.

Google announced Thursday that it is merging two internal teams focused on building artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, wrote a blog post on the company's website about the decision to integrate teams that build AI models, including teams from the company's research division, within the Google DeepMind team. explained. Google DeepMind was formed last year through a merger of the Google Brain team with other researchers specializing in DeepMind and AI systems.

Pichai said the move “helped accelerate the Gemini model” and the integration of machine learning (ML) infrastructure and developer teams, adding, “The progress we've made in just one year has been amazing. The Gemini model is considered a leader and continues to be refined. And our continuous breakthroughs put us on the path to providing the most advanced, safe and responsible AI in the world. .”

“Now, to accelerate this progress, we are bringing together teams focused on building models across Research and Google DeepMind. We will expand our ability to deliver AI to our customers,” Pichai explained. “This centralizes compute-intensive model building in one place and establishes a single point of access for PAs looking to leverage these models to build generative AI applications. It simplifies development.”

GEMINI aftermath: Former Google employee warns of 'scary patterns' in company's AI algorithms

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the merger of AI model development teams within Google's DeepMind division. (Photo by Christoph Soeder/picture Alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“This change also allows Google Research to focus on three key areas that are directly tied to Google's mission: computing systems (including quantum), fundamental ML and algorithms, and fundamental and applied research in applied science and society. We have been given a clear and unambiguous mandate to continue investing in computer science research,” Pichai wrote.

“Fundamental computer science research is in our DNA, and we have some of the best computer scientists in the world,” he added. “Our company would not exist today if it were not for the researchers who developed the foundations on which all of Google's products are built and are invented today, the foundation of our future.”

Google Against Genocide leads sit-ins and protests at tech giant's offices across the country

Last year, Google created the DeepMind team to help organize the company's AI model development. (Reuters/Steve Markus/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

Google is also moving its responsible AI team from Research to DeepMind to “be closer to where models are built and scaled.” He has also moved other responsible teams to a central trust and safety team, where the company is investing more in testing and evaluating his AI.

“We need to be best-in-class at delivering accurate, reliable, and transparent AI products to our users and customers,” Pichai wrote.

Pichai's comments come in the wake of Google Gemini's controversial response to biased responses when asked to discuss political or social topics. The company suspended Gemini's image generation capabilities after it was discovered that Gemini was creating historically inaccurate images that replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. Pichai said the images were “biased” and “totally unacceptable.”

What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Google's generative AI tool Gemini sparked controversy earlier this year. (Jonathan Rah/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Mr. Pichai is concerned not only with the need to ensure that Google's AI products are objective, but also with the firing of 28 employees who staged a sit-in last week to protest the company's wartime ties to Israel. In response to the incident, he also spoke of the need to eliminate political conflict from the workplace. against Hamas.

“We have a vibrant, open culture of discussion that allows us to create great products and turn great ideas into action. It's important that we maintain that,” Pichai wrote. Ta. “But at the end of the day, we are a workplace, and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and you should not disturb your colleagues, make them feel unsafe, or use the company as a personal platform.” It's not the place to act like you're trying to do something like that.'' Fighting over disruptive issues or discussing politics is too important a moment for companies to be a distraction. ”

“We have an obligation to be objective, reliable information providers serving all users around the world. When we go to work, our goal is to make the world's information It's about organizing and making the world's information accessible and useful. That takes precedence over everything else, and I hope we act with a focus that reflects that. ” Pichai added.

