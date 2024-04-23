Google lays off 20 additional employees after protests over Israeli contract





After laying off more than 20 employees last week following protests over its cloud computing contract with the Israeli government, Google has laid off more than 20 more employees, according to the group that organized the sit-in.

Are you ready for Nvidia's Blackwell chips?

No Technology for Apartheid said Monday in the announced that he had committed an act of retaliation. The group said this brought the total to about 50 cases and said Google had engaged in shameful retaliation.

Google confirmed the termination in a statement. The company continues to investigate the April 16 protests, including those who were physically disturbed and whose identities were partially obscured, such as by wearing masks and not wearing badges. It said it investigated additional details provided by the employee, which it took some time to identify. Participating in chaos.

A Google spokesperson said the investigation into these events has now concluded and the company has terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the subversive activities. Again, all those whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in sabotage within the building. We have carefully checked and double-checked it.

After the protests, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a memo not to fight over subversive issues or discuss politics, saying that Google's parent company, Alphabet, is a business. , adding that this is not the place to behave in a way that disturbs co-workers or makes them feel unsafe. , try to use the company as a personal platform.

Last week's protests were just the latest by employees over a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli government called Project Nimbus that the company shares with Amazon. In October 2021, Google and Amazon employees wrote an anonymous letter condemning Project Nimbus.

In August 2022, Jewish Google employee Ariel Koren wrote a letter to his fellow employees informing them that he was resigning. She claimed that Google retaliated against her and other employees who expressed support for Palestine.

The company also fired employees who criticized its relations during the war. In March, Google fired a Google Cloud engineer who protested Project Nimbus during a keynote speech by Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel. I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide, said the engineer.

