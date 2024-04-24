



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the Modi government is committed to the mission of empowering rural women not only by providing them with loans and subsidies but also by providing them with new technologies to boost their confidence. he said. She was speaking at a gathering of Flo, the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in Bengaluru. She says that because of government programs, today, aptitude for innovative activities is not only the preserve of women in metropolitan areas, but also in remote areas across the country. He cited the government's recent NaMo Drone Didi initiative, which trains women to operate drones to spray pesticides and fertilizers on crops in villages, and teaches women skills that even men don't use. The finance minister said teaching is a big step in boosting confidence. Women have responded to this and other similar government initiatives with boundless enthusiasm, she added. The minister praised the resilience of women during the coronavirus crisis, saying many of them have turned the pandemic crisis into a huge opportunity. So many women have started cloud kitchens. They wrote a book, started a podcast and ventured into the personal investment market, she added. The minister said that over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the presence of women in labor force participation, increased non-post office savings and consumption of high-tech products to promote skills. This task had to be performed over many generations, with no one-time solution. She added that after a while, every skill and every area starts to decline, so maintaining the high is an ongoing challenge. She praised Flo, saying the platform is ideally positioned to empower women within and outside the ecosystem. When people are given opportunities, they take advantage of them and achieve great success. She added that while government programs help, Floss's continued support is what makes the movement possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/tech-and-innovation-key-to-rural-women-empowerment-says-nirmala-sitharaman/articleshow/109553898.cms

