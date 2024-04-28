Latest Google Pixel 8a leak hints at its design, software updates and AI features





It's pretty certain that Google Pixel 8a will be announced at Google I/O 2024 on May 14th. As the day approaches, a new trove of leaks has come to light that gives us a better idea of ​​what it's all about. We can expect a lot from this mid-ranger.

First up is Evan Blass, a well-known tipster who has posted extensive photos of the Pixel 8a. You can see the phone from the front, back, and diagonal, and you can see his rumored four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (whitish), Bay (blue), and Mint (green).

There's not much new here, as these designs have leaked before, but this is evidence of what the Pixel 8a will actually look like. The images are sharp and clear, so you can clearly see the design.

The phone looks a lot like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a, with a recognizable camera bar on the back. However, this year's mid-range Pixel appears to feature an even more curved frame than its immediate predecessor.

To no one's surprise, the Pixel 8a will come with AI (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Moving on to the next leak, MySmartPrice has managed to obtain a promotional video for the Pixel 8a. The video was briefly available on YouTube before it was removed, but since YouTube is owned by Google, we're guessing it came from someone higher up.

If you want to see still images taken from a video before it disappears, you can find some on Phandroid. In fact, there's not much new in this video other than seeing the Pixel 8a itself. Many of the AI ​​features featured in this clip, such as instant photo editing and live text translation, are already available on new Pixel smartphones.

The last leak for now ended with Android Headlines. There, you'll find some promotional images showcasing some of the Pixel 8a's features, including features like Circle to Search. Images hint at all-day battery life, a Tensor G3 chipset, IP67 protection, and seven years of security updates.

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox, plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis, and more from the TechRadar team.

According to the same source, the Google Pixel 8a's release date is scheduled for May 16th, and there are also some photos of the official silicone case that comes with it. Details about this upcoming smartphone are expected to be announced on May 14th.

You'll probably also like it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/the-latest-google-pixel-8a-leaks-hint-at-its-design-software-updates-and-ai-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos