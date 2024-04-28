Week in Review: Two Cisco ASA Zero-Day Exploits, MITER Breach, and GISEC Global 2024





Here's a summary of the most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos from the past week.

Hackers backdoored Cisco ASA devices via two zero-days (CVE-2024-20353, CVE-2024-20359). State-sponsored threat actors used two zero-day devices to compromise Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA) used in government networks around the world. Cisco Talos researchers shared a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2024-20353, CVE-2024-20359) that installs a backdoor on Wednesday.

MITER compromised by nation-state threat actor via Ivanti zero-day MITER compromised by attacker via two zero-day vulnerabilities in Ivantis Connect Secure VPN devices (CVE-2023-46805, CVE-2024-21887) it was done.

Photo: GISEC Global 2024GISEC Global was held at Dubai World Trade Center from April 23 to April 25, 2024. Here are some photos from the event. Featured vendors include: Waterfall Security Solutions, Netskope, Google Cloud, Huawei, NetSPI, SecureLink, Cloudflare, IT Max Global, Deloitte, Pulsec, Help AG, Splunk, Netscout, Zscaler, SecurityScorecard, OPSWAT , Ciqur24, Tools watch. Video walkthroughs are also available.

Current Cybersecurity Jobs: April 24, 2024 We have researched the market to provide you with a selection of roles across a variety of skill levels in the Cybersecurity field. Check out our weekly list of cybersecurity jobs available now.

10 Colleges and Universities Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity Education The institutions on this list offer undergraduate and graduate degrees, courses, and certificate programs to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in a variety of industries. I often do.

Overcoming the Challenges of GenAI in Healthcare Cybersecurity In this Help Net Security interview, Assaf Mischari, Managing Partner at Team8 Health, discusses the risks associated with GenAI healthcare innovations and the implications for patient privacy.

How to Optimize Your Bug Bounty Program In this Help Net Security interview, Roy Davis, Vulnerability Management and Bug Bounty Manager at Zoom, discusses how he identifies security vulnerabilities and fosters collaboration with researchers. explains the role played by bug bounty programs.

LSA Whisperer: Open Source Tools for Interacting with Authentication Packages LSA Whisperer consists of open source tools designed to interact with authentication packages through proprietary messaging protocols.

Cloud Console Cartographer: An open-source tool that helps security teams transcribe log activity Cloud Console Cartographer is an open-source tool that maps noisy log activity into highly integrated, concise events that help security professionals transcribe their log activity. so that you can understand the behavior of the console in your environment.

Progress PoC Released for Critical Vulnerability in Flowmon (CVE-2024-2389) Details and Proof of Concept for Flowmon Unauthenticated OS Command Injection Vulnerability (CVE-2024-2389), Progress Softwares Network Monitoring/analysis and security solutions published.

A custom tool from Russian hackers exploits an old flaw in Windows Print Spooler (CVE-2022-38028). Forest Blizzard (aka Fancy Bear, aka APT28) has been using custom tools to exploit specific vulnerabilities in Windows Print for nearly four years, and perhaps even longer. Spooler service (CVE-2022-38028).

If your CrushFTP zero-day is being exploited by an attacker, please upgrade immediately. (CVE-2024-4040) According to Crowdstrike, a vulnerability (CVE-2024-4040) in the enterprise file transfer solution CrushFTP is being exploited by attackers in a targeted manner.

Applying DevSecOps principles to machine learning workloads Protecting data and other corporate assets is an increasingly difficult challenge that touches nearly every corner of an organization. As the complexity of digital systems increases, so do the challenges.

What AI can tell organizations about M&A risk In this Help Net Security video, Brian Neuhaus, Americas CTO at Vectra AI, discusses the intersection of AI and cybersecurity and its impact on the M&A process.

The behavioral patterns of ransomware groups are changing, according to GuidePoint Security The first quarter saw significant changes in activity among some of the most prolific Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) groups. .

GenAI can enhance security awareness training One of the biggest concerns about generative AI is its ability to manipulate us, which makes it perfect for orchestrating social engineering attacks

The relationship between cybersecurity and work technology innovation In this Help Net Security video, Envoy CTO Cormac Twomey explains the symbiotic relationship between work technology innovation and cybersecurity.

AI will play a key role in future phishing attacks According to Egress, there was an alarming increase in QR code phishing (kissing) attacks in 2023, rapidly increasing the list of concerns for cyber teams around the world.

AI’s growing influence in the 2024 US election We are at a crossroads of election misinformation. Meanwhile, our election equipment has reached a higher level of security and is more protected than ever from malicious attackers.

What is multi-factor authentication (MFA) and why is it important? In this Help Net Security video, Larry Kinkaid, Manager of Cybersecurity Consulting at BARR Advisory, explains how to protect your personal data. We share tips for consumers who need a simple and accessible way to…

25 Cybersecurity AI Statistics You Should Know This article presents excerpts from recent reports that provide statistics and insights into the challenges and cybersecurity issues arising from the expansion of AI.

Fuxnet Malware: A Growing Threat to Industrial Sensors In this Help Net Security video, Sonu Shankar, Chief Strategy Officer at Phosphorus, discusses vulnerabilities in sensor networks and the devastating impact these attacks can have. How the Blackjacks Fuxnet malware should serve as a wake-up call for industrial operators. About important operations.

Breaking the Numbers: A Summary of Cybersecurity Funding Activity Here's a list of interesting cybersecurity companies that received funding through 2024.

New Information Security Products of the Week: April 26, 2024 Here are the most interesting products of the past week, featuring releases from Cyberint, Forcepoint, Invicti Security, Netwrix, Trend Micro, Zero Networks, and WhyLabs. Masu.

