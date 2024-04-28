Telugu directors strike deals in Bollywood

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Ram Gopal Varma, a prolific filmmaker, dominated the Bollywood film industry. The only Telugu director to become famous in Bollywood after the fall of RGV is Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has risen to the top of the Bollywood director hierarchy with the back-to-back success of his two hit films, Kabir Singh and Animal.

Despite being considered India's best director, SS Rajamouli is yet to direct a regular Bollywood film. He gained international recognition by making Telugu language films and then dubbing them into several languages, including Hindi. Due to the recent crisis in Bollywood and the series of constant failures of Bollywood directors, there is now a growing demand for Telugu directors.

Therefore, Telugu filmmakers like Gopichand Malineni and Vamshi Paidipally are striving to make use of this opportunity.

Gopcihand Malineni

Gopichand Malineni has already signed a deal with Mythri Movie Makers to direct a Bollywood production starring Sunny Deol as the protagonist. Following the huge success of the mega blockbuster 'Gadar 2', there is a huge demand for Sunny Deol's films. Hence, Gopichand Malineni and Mythri quickly signed him for their next film, which will be announced soon.

Vamshi Paidipally

Some reports suggest that Vamshi Paidipally, who has been eagerly waiting to reveal his next film for over a year and a half, is currently in talks with Shahid Kapoor for a possible Bollywood collaboration.

Prashanth Varma

Prashanth Varma, known for directing the film 'Hanu Man', reportedly had a meeting with popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, during which he shared a story with him. The result is not yet known.

We will hear more such projects and Telugu directors grabbing deals in Bollywood in the coming days.