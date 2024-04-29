Rethinking digital innovation through simplicity and purpose





Co-founder of a leading digital agency, Federico aims to balance serenity, simplicity and balance in product development.

getty

In the pursuit of digital product excellence, a fascinating story unfolds that challenges conventional wisdom and calls for a fundamental reassessment of how technology is built and managed. This story is inspired by lessons from industry giants and common methodological pitfalls, highlighting the critical importance of focusing on results over process, principles over practices, and simplicity over complexity. It highlights that.

The unexpected return of the monolith

A compelling case study by Amazon's Prime Video team clearly illustrates the practical limits of a popular architectural philosophy. The decision to abandon the serverless microservices architecture and adopt a monolithic approach led to a staggering 90% reduction in operational costs. This bold move not only simplified the system, but also debunked the common myth that microservices are a one-size-fits-all solution.

The experience of Amazon, a former proponent of service-oriented architecture, highlights the critical truth that the effectiveness of technology strategy is context-dependent. In the relentless pursuit of scalability and independence, the industry has fallen into the trap of overly complex systems, proving that sometimes less is indeed more.

Beyond a great idea: embrace the process

The lure of the next great idea is always irresistible in the technology industry. But history and experience show that great ideas rarely translate into great products on their own. This truth challenges the idea that a single breakthrough concept can be a panacea to solve all a company's problems.

Rather, the real magic lies in the meticulous and often iterative process of turning an idea into a product that truly resonates with users. This process is based on user research, hypothesis testing, and constant iteration, ultimately bridging the gap between concept and reality. The sobering statistics from both Google and Microsoft that only a small percentage of experiments yield positive results prove that adopting a process-oriented approach to product development is essential.

Agile: a misunderstood methodology

Once hailed as the savior of software development, agile methods have not been without criticism and controversy. The original agile principles, with their focus on customer satisfaction, collaboration, and responsiveness, offered a fresh alternative to the rigid, sequential phases of the waterfall model.

However, Agile's transformation from a set of guiding principles to a rigid process-driven framework has caused widespread disillusionment. An obsession with rituals and rituals without the underlying agile ethos has resulted in a “cargo cult” style of agile where the movement is observed but the spirit is lost. This misconception highlights a broader problem within the technology industry: a tendency to prioritize form over content and process over results.

Integrating principles, processes and results

These insights from the realms of architecture, product development, and methodology come together to provide a clear call for a return to first principles. It forces us to question not only how we build, but more importantly, why we build. Navigate the complex landscape of digital product development with purpose and clarity by prioritizing customer outcomes, employing iterative processes based on real-world feedback, and adhering to principles that go beyond the latest trends. I can.

In this context, the wisdom of focusing on results over process rings especially true. As we unravel the established process, we realize that at the end of the day, the true measure of success is not the sophistication of the method, but the impact of the product. By cultivating a culture of simplicity, real agility, and relentless customer focus, we can overcome trend cycles and truly innovate for the future.

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2024/04/29/beyond-buzzwords-reimagining-digital-innovation-through-simplicity-and-purpose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos