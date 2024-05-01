Researchers unlock the potential of 2D magnetic devices for the future of computing





Tunneling magnetoresistance and magnetic domains in double layer (2L) CrI3. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47820-5

Imagine a future where computers can learn and make decisions orders of magnitude faster and more efficiently than today's computers, mimicking human thinking.

A University of Wyoming research team has developed an innovative method to control tiny magnetic states within ultrathin two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals magnets. This is a process similar to how you control a light bulb by flipping a light switch.

“Our discoveries could lead to advanced memory devices that store more data and consume less power. Or an entirely new type of computer that can quickly solve currently intractable problems. ,” said Jihua Tian, ​​assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin. Physicist and astronomer and interim director of the Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering at the University of California.

Tian is the corresponding author of a paper titled “Tunneling current-controlled spin states in few-layer van der Waals magnets” published in Nature Communications.

Van der Waals materials consist of strongly bonded 2D layers held together in three dimensions by weaker van der Waals forces. For example, graphite is a van der Waals material and is widely used in industries such as electrodes, lubricants, textiles, heat exchangers, and batteries. The nature of van der Waals forces between layers allows researchers to peel layers down to atomic thickness using cellophane tape.

The research team developed a device known as a magnetic tunnel junction. It uses chromium triiodide (a 2D insulating magnet just a few atoms thick) sandwiched between two layers of graphene. By passing tiny electrical currents called tunneling currents through this sandwich structure, Tian says they can determine the orientation of the magnet's magnetic domains (about 100 nanometers in size) within each chromium triiodide layer.

Jifa Tian is an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Wyoming and interim director of the University of California Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering.Credit: University of Wyoming

Specifically, “this tunneling current can not only control the direction of switching between two stable spin states, but also induce and manipulate switching between metastable spin states, called stochastic switching.” said ZhuangEn Fu, a graduate student and current postdoc in Tian's lab. Fellow at the University of Maryland.

“This breakthrough is not only interesting, but also very practical. It consumes three orders of magnitude less energy than traditional methods, is the equivalent of replacing an old light bulb with an LED, and is a game-changer for future technologies. ” says Tian. “Our research could lead to the development of new computing devices that are faster, smaller, more energy efficient, and more powerful than ever before. Our research represents a significant advance in magnetism at the 2D limit. , preparing new powerful computing platforms such as “probabilistic computers''. ”

Traditional computers use bits to store information as 0s and 1s. This binary code is the basis of all classical computing processes. Quantum computers use quantum bits that can represent both 0 and 1 at the same time, dramatically increasing processing power.

“In our research, we developed what can be thought of as a stochastic bit that can switch between '0' and '1' (two spin states) based on the probability of tunneling current control,” Tian says. . “These bits are based on the unique properties of ultrathin 2D magnets and can be linked together in a way similar to neurons in the brain to form a new kind of computer known as a stochastic computer. Masu.”

“What's potentially revolutionary about these new computers is their ability to handle tasks that are extremely difficult for classical computers and even quantum computers, such as certain types of complex machine learning tasks and data processing problems.” Mr. Tian continues. “They are naturally error-resistant, simple in design, and take up less space, which could lead to more efficient and powerful computing technologies.”

Hua Chen, an associate professor of physics at Colorado State University, and Alan McDonald, a professor of physics at the University of Texas at Austin, collaborated to study how tunneling current affects the spin state of a 2D magnetic tunnel junction. We have developed a theoretical model to elucidate this. Other contributors were from Pennsylvania State University, Northeastern University, and the National Institute for Materials Science in Namiki, Tsukuba, Japan.

