



AppVault named Best Innovative or Emerging Technology Solution for Talent Acquisition at 2024 HR Tech Awards

AppVault, a leader in talent acquisition technology, won Best Innovative or Emerging Technology Solution at this year's HR Tech Awards.

This press release features multimedia. Read the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502631924/en/

AppVault wins Innovative or Emerging Technology Solution for Talent Acquisition at 2024 HR Tech Awards (Image: Business Wire)

The HR Tech Awards, sponsored by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, recognize the top 1% of companies in HR technology whose solutions specifically address customer needs. The program stands out for its rigorous evaluation criteria, where an independent panel reviews entries based on market needs, case studies, differentiation, and detailed technology and company evaluations.

Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, said: For years, employers have faced the challenge of visitors to their career pages not completing job applications. With the development of Motivator, AppVault brings innovation and personalization to the career site experience. Motivator not only enhances candidate engagement, but also provides tracking capabilities for employers. One client started using motivation data for retention predictions to ensure that hired talent ultimately stays with the organization long-term, something most recruiting technology companies can't even imagine. That didn't happen.

Tom Daly, co-founder and CEO of AppVault, said: He said, “I am honored to receive the 2024 HR Tech Award for Innovative or Emerging Technology Solutions for Talent Acquisition.” “This award reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the connection between organizations and job seekers. It emphasizes our focus on development.”

Motivator represents a shift towards a more personalized and insightful hiring process. This not only improves the candidate experience, but also provides advanced analytics to optimize your recruiting strategy and improve long-term hiring success. Ana Marie Cruz, Director of Talent Acquisition, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverage Company

For more information about AppVault, please visit www.appvault.com.

About AppVault

Founded in 2002, AppVault is a pioneer in recruitment marketing technology. AppVaults' comprehensive Talent Acquisition suite empowers employers with services such as personalized career sites, programmatic advertising, CRM, chatbots, SMS and email automation, AI-powered candidate matching, and interview scheduling. Strengthen your brand, enrich the candidate experience, and maximize hiring efficiency. Optimize your recruitment strategy with detailed analysis and demonstrate tangible ROI. AppVault provides a seamless hiring process that is backed by excellent customer support and adapted to the needs of modern businesses.

AppVault Adare Daly [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502631924/en/

