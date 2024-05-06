Blanc Labs welcomes two new leaders to drive AI innovation and enhance technology advisory services for financial institutions across North America





Bran Lab Co., Ltd.

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Blanc Labs, a pioneer in lending technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation, names two new members to its executive team, Prithvi Srinivasan and Ali Khachan. I am happy to announce what I have done. , both prominent leaders in technology and consulting.

Prithvi Srinivasan, former partner at Deloitte Consulting, joins Blanc Labs as Managing Director of Advisory Services. Prithvi brings deep expertise in technology strategy, digital transformation, and business operational excellence and specializes in driving mission-critical transformation programs. Mr. Prithvi leverages his extensive experience in technology initiatives and aligning business value to advance financial institutions by leveraging his Blanc Labs' expertise in lending technology, AI, and intelligent automation. . His proven track record in driving enterprise transformation and optimizing technology assets underpins his commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to clients. Prithvi excels at turning complex strategies into actionable successes, ensuring that technology not only meets, but advances business objectives.

Ali Khachan, a technology startup leader and former president of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has joined Blanc Labs as managing director of AI. Ali has demonstrated a strong ability to drive transformative growth through his innovations in AI and digital, as he has demonstrated leadership in the convergence of technology and business for over 15 years as a strategic executive. His expertise in scaling ventures, leading digital transformation, and maximizing value creation for global enterprises will be invaluable in shaping the future of his Blanc Labs, which continues to pioneer breakthrough AI solutions. will play an important role.

“The addition of Prithvi and Ali to our executive team significantly strengthens Blanc Labs' strategic capabilities and solidifies our position as a leading technology partner for the financial sector,” said Hamid Akbari, CEO of Blanc Labs. It will be strengthened.” “Their exceptional expertise and visionary leadership will accelerate our strategic initiatives across advisory services, data, automation, artificial intelligence, and generative AI solutions. With the addition of Prithvi and Ali, Blanc Labs We are confident that we can achieve new heights in delivering superior value to our customers and shaping the future of digital transformation in the financial services industry. ”

Mr. Prithvi and Mr. Ali are scheduled to speak at the Canadian Association of Financial Services Bankers Summit in Toronto on May 15. They will conduct a series of workshops focused on AI in lending, fostering knowledge exchange and demonstrating Blanc Labs' commitment to being at the forefront of AI solutions for financial services. To register for a workshop, please contact him through his website at Blanc Labs.

About Bran Lab

Blanc Labs is the preferred partner for companies looking to digitize and build next-generation technology products and services. To help businesses quickly realize their digital initiatives, Blanc Labs has developed expertise and bespoke solutions across a variety of applications in financial services, healthcare, enterprise productivity and customer experience. Headquartered in Toronto, Blanc Labs serves the Americas through operations in Toronto, New York, Bogota, and Buenos Aires. To learn more about how Blanc Labs is building a better future, visit www.blanclabs.com.

Contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Shriya Ghate Senior Marketing Manager Blanc Labs E: [email protected]

