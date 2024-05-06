Reality Defender wins “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox





SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reality Defender, an award-winning deepfake and AI-generated media detection platform, has been named the winner of the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox competition. RSA Conference in San Francisco is the world's leading cybersecurity conference and trade show, and now in its 19th year, the annual Innovation Sandbox is designed to help innovative startups ready to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape. Serves as a leading destination for exhibiting and presenting cutting-edge solutions.

Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender, said: “Winning the RSA Innovation Sandbox competition perfectly validates our mission to build a best-in-class AI-generated content detection platform.” “This award recognizes our extensive work in the cybersecurity space. We look forward to continuing to work with governments, financial institutions and media platforms to protect the public from the most pressing digital threats of our time.”

Gaurav Bharaj, co-founder and head of AI at Reality Defender, said: “As a research-driven cybersecurity company, winning the RSAC Innovation Sandbox competition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to AI-driven generated content.” We believe it will not only further solidify us as a leading solution, but also inspire other companies to partner with us to address the evolving threat landscape.”

Reality Defender provides best-in-class detection of advanced threats posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content. The company's industry-leading solutions for business, government, and institutional customers help protect against everything from advanced voice fraud in call centers to media verification in newsrooms. As Colman demonstrated at the RSA conference, Reality Defender's real-time audio detection platform catches audio-based deepfakes as they occur, while audiovisual detection uses images created using the latest generative AI models. and even the most advanced AI-generated faces in videos.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is a cybersecurity company that helps businesses and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, the company's detection platform is robust to state-of-the-art production platforms that generate video, audio, images, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web app and corresponding API enable teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

