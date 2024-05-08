Zwift announces 38% price increase for monthly subscriptions





Fans of indoor training, at least those in the northern hemisphere, may be thankful that spring has finally arrived after Zwift announced a significant increase in monthly subscription fees.

UK prices will increase by 38% from £12.99 to £17.99 per month. In the US, subscriptions jumped from $14.99 to $19.99, an increase of 33%.

The jump will apply to all installments published after June 6, according to an email sent to users on Tuesday.

This kind of increase is the kind that risks forcing users outdoors, especially those who are starting to see nicer weather.

“We hope you enjoy Zwift,” the email said. “We've worked hard to keep our prices locked in since 2017, and we've been working hard to keep indoor cycling fun with more content experiences and product innovations. We made this change in order to.

The US virtual horseback riding platform, by far the most popular in the increasingly competitive market, has struggled over the past 18 months and laid off 15% of its workforce (150 people) in March last year.

Last summer, it suffered a loss at the UCI World Esports Championships to rival company MyWhoosh, which had signed a three-year deal with the governing body to host the event.

Most recently, the company made another round of layoffs and saw the departure of co-CEO Kurt Beidler.

Citing a gradual recovery in growth, the company said it “remains focused on providing great experiences for our community and is taking action to become leaner.”

To be fair to Zwift, price increases have been relatively rare over its 10-year history, with the only significant increase being in 2017, when the price increased from £7.99 to £12.99 per month.

The recent price increases may not come as much of a surprise to those who have been paying close attention. Last year, Zwift's current sole CEO Eric Min told Bloomberg that current subscription fees are “unsustainable.”

“We've worked hard to lock in our prices since 2017,” Zwift said in a statement. “We've made changes to membership fees to keep up with rising costs and inflation, and to support the continued evolution of our platform experience. ” he said.

The company said it was “proud of the platform benefits introduced since 2017,” citing features such as seven new worlds, two event maps, Robopacer and a new climbing portal.

“The best is yet to come,'' he insisted. “Zwift is always invested in the future of our members' product experiences.”

