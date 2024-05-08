Global stocks generally higher after a quiet day on Wall Street





A foreign exchange trader walks past the screen displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) in the foreign exchange trading floor of KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 . Ahn Young-joon/AP Currency traders work near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won in the foreign exchange trading floor from the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. , May 8, 2024. Ahn Young-joon/AP A foreign exchange trader walks past the screen displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won, right, in the trading room foreign exchange markets at KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Ahn Young-joon/AP The New York Stock Exchange is listed on May 7, 2024 in New York. Wall Street oscillated between small losses and gains before the opening bell as more corporate earnings came in during what was otherwise expected to be a relatively quiet week. Peter Morgan/AP TOKYO (AP) World stocks were mostly higher Wednesday after U.S. stocks remained relatively flat on Wall Street. Oil prices fell and the yen weakened further against the US dollar. Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 18,626.00 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 8,122.40. Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4% to 8,347.77. Article continues below this ad Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were almost unchanged. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.6% to 38,202.37. Nintendo Co.'s stock price fell 5.4% after the company's forecast disappointed investors and it said news of a successor product to its popular Switch device would be announced soon. here March 2025. Sony Corp. lost 5% due to speculation about a possible takeover of Paramount Global by Sony Pictures and private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Article continues below this ad Market participants are waiting to see how authorities will respond to the continued weakness of the yen against the US dollar. The dollar fell from 154.50 Japanese yen to 155.35 yen. Japanese officials have expressed concern after the value of the yen fell to 160.25 to the dollar in recent days, prompting the Finance Ministry to intervene. Changes in exchange rates could have a big impact on the economy and prices, so we may need to respond with monetary policy, Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan, told lawmakers on Wednesday. A weak yen contributes to the profits of Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, but rate fluctuations can disrupt planning and the weakness of the yen has seriously eroded the purchasing power of households and businesses, driving up the costs of food and energy imports. among others. Article continues below this ad Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.8% to 18,331.76 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6% to 3,128.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 7,804.50, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,745.05. Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.2%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% on a quiet day after three straight jumps for the index of at least 0.9%. Article continues below this ad The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Markets stabilized after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank remained closer to cutting its main interest rate than raising it, despite a series of indicators. inflation stubbornly high this year. A colder-than-expected jobs report released Friday suggests the U.S. economy may manage to remain strong enough to avoid a serious recession without being so strong that it keeps inflation too high. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.05 to $77.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 10 cents Tuesday to $78.38 a barrel. Article continues below this ad Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.05 cents to $82.11 a barrel. The euro fell to $1.0738 from $1.0755.

