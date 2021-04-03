Amazon apologizes for the tweet and vows to improve the driver’s condition





Amazon.com Inc in Westcliff-on-Sea, UK.Delivery driver

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. apologized for a tweet denying workers to urinate in bottles. This is an example of a rare pain from the world’s largest e-commerce company.

Amazon had previously accused the company of working hard to prevent access to the bathroom in response to a tweet from Congressman Mark Pokan. Consumer director Dave Clark spoke directly to Pokan and tweeted, “You really don’t believe you’re peeing in a bottle, right?”

After enduring a few days of criticism, the company published a blog post on Friday, Amazon specifically mentions warehouse workers, with contract drivers who often struggle to find a washroom during parcel delivery. Said not.

You really can’t believe you pee in a 1/2 bottle, right? If that is true, no one will work for us. The truth is that we have over 1 million great employees around the world, we are proud of their work and have received high wages and medical care from day one.

— Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

“This was an own goal. We are dissatisfied with it, and we apologize to Pokan,” Amazon said in a blog. “First of all, the tweet was incorrect. It didn’t anticipate our large number of drivers, but instead misfocused only on our fulfillment center.”

The company said delivery drivers at many companies were having a hard time finding toilets and the problem was exacerbated during the pandemic.

“Despite the fact that this is the industry as a whole, we want to solve it,” Amazon said in a blog. “We don’t know how yet, but we’re looking for a solution.”

