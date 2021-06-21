London is on track to achieve the highest number of teenage murders in more than a decade





The statistics on the number of deaths as a result of the knife crime are very significant. About 548 people were killed in 2020 using a knife or shovel object. And if that's not surprising enough, it's even more shocking data that the number of teenagers killed with a knife in London is rising. Seventeen teenagers have been killed this year alone. According to the Metropolitan Police, we are now on the path to the highest number of deaths in a decade.

