Myanmar’s army clashes with anti-coup militias – BBC News





Myanmar’s second-largest city army, Mandalay, has clashed with a local militia against the February military coup. The riots are the first time a major city has approached an army in the Myanmar Forces (PDF) – a collective name for militia groups formed in Myanmar since the coup. Myanmar’s military junta has violently staged protests against the coup, killing hundreds of civilians. Until now, PDF actions were limited to rural or small town struggles. Tuesday’s clashes brought violence to a major city, marking a new phase in the fall of the coup. According to local reports, the troops entered a boarding school used by the militia as a base and caused an exchange of gunfire. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Myanmar.



source