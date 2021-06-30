Study finds large earthquake could permanently displace 40% of Kumaon Himalayas Dehradun News





Dehradun: Scientists have found that more than 40% of the common Himalayas – an area rich in biodiversity – is at risk of permanent displacement from common landslides if a major earthquake hits Uttarakhand. Researchers at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun studied the Goriganga Valley in the Pithoragarh district, the highest seismically active area in India’s seismic zoning map, and found that a major earthquake in the area could cause landslides that would displace 40% of the area. common. The Himalayas – an area of ​​​​894 square kilometers. Several studies have predicted that Goriganga is prone to earthquakes of magnitude 8 or higher. Earthquakes can lead to common seismic landslides, which are an important hazardous phenomenon in the hills and seismically active mountainous region. According to the researchers, the work is the first in the Himalayas to explore earthquake-triggered landslides in light of potential large earthquakes in the future. The study identified cosmic landslides for scenarios where the region would be hit by earthquakes of magnitude 7, 8, and 8.6.They used a modified Newmark analysis—a method that took into account the combined strength of rock mass, critical acceleration of slope and ground acceleration in the area—to provide the permanent displacement of a potential landslide. The researchers found that earthquakes of magnitude 7.0, 8.0, and 8.6 may lead to a landslide-prone zone covering an area of ​​300 square kilometers, 785 square kilometers, and 894 square kilometers, respectively.They also found that earthquakes of this size may cause moderate damage to an area ranging from 1,134 square kilometers and 1,459 square kilometers.The other authors of the paper are Sandeep Kumar, Vikram Gupta, Parveen Kumar and YP Sundryal.

