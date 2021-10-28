Connect with us

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Black 32GB A1661 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked -Really Good

About this product

Product Information
Manage your multiple social media profiles, emails, and text messages with this black iPhone 7 Plus (U.S. Cellular). It has 32 GB of internal memory, so you can easily access your data. Featuring a quad-core processor, it is perfect for playing games and enjoying apps. This mobile phone has a 12-megapixel resolution camera, resulting in exceptionally detailed images. The device features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is also compatible with Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Verizon, TracFone, Xfinity, Sprint, Virgin Mobile Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MNR12LL/A, MNR52LL/A, MNQH2LL/A
UPC 0190198157393
Model Apple iPhone 7 Plus
eBay Product ID (ePID) 242052623

Product Key Features
Network U.S. Cellular
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1661 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in

Dimensions
Weight 6.63 Oz
Depth 0.29in.
Height 6.23in.
Width 3.07in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD with 3d Touch
Display Resolution 1920×1080
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 2900mAh
Battery Standby Time Up to 384hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

