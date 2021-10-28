Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 Plus Black 32GB A1661 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked -Really Good
About this product
|Product Information
|Manage your multiple social media profiles, emails, and text messages with this black iPhone 7 Plus (U.S. Cellular). It has 32 GB of internal memory, so you can easily access your data. Featuring a quad-core processor, it is perfect for playing games and enjoying apps. This mobile phone has a 12-megapixel resolution camera, resulting in exceptionally detailed images. The device features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is also compatible with Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Verizon, TracFone, Xfinity, Sprint, Virgin Mobile Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MNR12LL/A, MNR52LL/A, MNQH2LL/A
|UPC
|0190198157393
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|242052623
|Product Key Features
|Network
|U.S. Cellular
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1661 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.5 in
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.63 Oz
|Depth
|0.29in.
|Height
|6.23in.
|Width
|3.07in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD with 3d Touch
|Display Resolution
|1920×1080
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|2900mAh
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 384hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
