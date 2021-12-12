Japan earthquake: A strong earthquake in Japan measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes eastern Japan, according to EMSC





Japan earthquake news: Strong tremors from the earthquake were felt in Japan. EMSC said its intensity was measured at 5.2 on the Richter scale.

Japan earthquake

Japan earthquake: Strong earthquakes were felt in Japan. Its intensity was measured at 5.2 on the Richter scale. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) provided this information. The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the southern part of Ibaraki Prefecture, east of the capital, Tokyo (Tokyo Ibaraki). Witnesses saw buildings shaken by the earthquake that struck Tokyo, but no damage was reported at this time.

According to a Japan Times report, a strong earthquake hit Tokyo and the surrounding areas of eastern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued. The 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:31 p.m. It was recorded at 4 on the Japanese seismic scale minus seven in Ibaraki, northeast of the capital and other areas. No problems have been reported at the county’s nuclear power plant, including Tokai Nuclear Power Plant No. 2, which has not been operating since March 2011.

The trains stopped running

According to NHK, Shinkansen train operations in the area have been temporarily suspended but have resumed. Some sections of the JR Mito line are currently operating at low speed (trains in Japan). The day before, it was reported that residents of the island of Akusikijima in southwestern Japan had begun to evacuate after Thursday’s earthquake, which registered more than five on the Japanese seismic scale minus seven.

evacuating the island

More than 260 earthquakes of one or more magnitude occurred between December 4 and Saturday in the waters off Akosekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture. Municipal officials in Toshima Village, Saturday, began evacuating residents who wanted to leave the island. Officials say 30 of the 75 people are expected to leave. On Saturday morning, 16 of them boarded the ferry to the Nazi port of Amami Oshima island. The remaining 14 will take the ferry on Sunday to Kagoshima city on the main island of Kyushu.

