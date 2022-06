Understanding earthquakes caused by wastewater injection

Researchers studied the characteristics of the earthquake that shook Guthrie, Oklahoma, in 2015. Credit: Nicolas Henderson, CC BY 2.0

Since 2009, many residents of the central United States have experienced increased seismic activity. Research indicates that these tremors are linked to the injection of wastewater into deep wells by oil and gas companies. However, the exact dynamics of these earthquakes is still being revealed.

To shed new light, Bennington et al. Investigating the characteristics of the M 4.0 earthquake that shook Guthrie, Oklahoma, in 2015. This earthquake was the largest in a series of earthquakes near Guthrie that resulted from the injection of sewage into the area.

The researchers used seismic data to computationally reflect the exact locations of the slip along the fault during the earthquake. In addition, they compared the slip dynamics of the Guthrie earthquake with those of several other earthquakes of similar size that occurred along active or reactivated faults in North America and East Asia.

They found that the Mw 4.0 Guthrie earthquake had a complex rupture pattern featuring four distinct spots along the fault where slip occurred, similar to the patterns seen for earthquakes along other revitalized faults. In contrast, earthquakes along active faults showed more diffuse slip patterns.

The results indicate that the slip dynamics of the Mw 4.0 Guthrie earthquake resulted from the non-uniform stress and force conditions that existed before the earthquake. The changes in pore pressure caused by the wastewater injection likely enhance these initial conditions. However, it is likely that the fault structure drove the characteristic slip pattern, with pore pressure playing a secondary role.

These findings could help guide further research into reanimated fault dynamics, and could help inform earthquake risk models.

The research has been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

Discovery of a new type of earthquake More information: Colin N. Pennington et al, Slip Properties of Induced Earthquakes: Insights from the 2015 M w 4.0 Guthrie, Oklahoma Earthquake, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021JB023564 Submitted by the American Geophysical Union

This story is republished with permission from Eos, and hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Quote: Understanding Wastewater Injection Earthquakes (2022, June 28) Retrieved June 28, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-earthquakes-triggered-wastewater.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2022-06-earthquakes-triggered-wastewater.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos