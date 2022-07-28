Five killed, dozens injured in 7.0-magnitude earthquake in northern Philippines – KION546





Originally Posted: Jul 26 22 21:36 ET

Updated: Jul 27 22:15 ET

By Jesse Young and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people were killed and 64 injured after a strong earthquake hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday, the state-run Philippine News Agency reported, citing authorities.

The 7.0-magnitude quake struck north of Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The agency had determined the earthquake as 7.1, before reducing it to 7.0.

The epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, Abra County, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the USGS. Its impact was felt in the capital, Manila, more than 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) away.

The quake triggered landslides, with pictures showing large boulders falling on a road in the town of Boko, south of the epicenter. Other pictures showed people working to remove the rubble.

Interior Minister Benjamin Abalos Jr. said at a press conference that 58 landslides were reported, and more than 200 towns in 15 counties were affected by the quake.

The Palestinian National Authority, citing the Civil Defense Office, said infrastructure was damaged across North Luzon, including more than 400 homes, dozens of schools, several hospitals, bridges, the old Vigan Cathedral and the Panta Bell Tower.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said citizens should prepare for any aftershocks, but added that it had not issued a tsunami warning because the quake was detected indoors.

Abra is a landlocked region famous for its deep valleys and mountainous terrain.

Representative Cheng Bernos, a congressman from Abra County, said in a statement that the earthquake “caused damage to many homes and institutions” and “was felt in different areas of Luzon and activated preventive measures in many places.”

Pictures from Abra show buildings damaged by the earthquake and debris covering the ground. One of the buildings was seen with cracks along the walls, while another lay on its side.

Byrnos said her office was monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage, urging residents to remain alert “in light of the potential aftershocks”.

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. has ordered immediate rescue and relief teams to be sent to Abra, and will visit the affected areas as soon as “the matter becomes clear,” his press secretary said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the position of Ching Pernus. She is a member of Congress from Abra Governorate. An earlier version of this story was also wrong when the earthquake occurred. It was Wednesday in the Philippines.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc. , a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kion546.com/news/2022/07/27/7-0-magnitude-earthquake-kills-five-injures-dozens-in-northern-philippines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos