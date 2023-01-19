From the Christchurch massacre to an earthquake on TV, a look back at Jacinda Ardern’s reign as New Zealand’s Prime Minister





Jacinda Ardern choked back tears when she made an announcement some might not have expected – she was resigning as New Zealand’s Prime Minister.

During her nearly six years as leader, she faced the consequences of a massacre, but also delivered a scathing rebuke to those who questioned her age and gender.

Here are some key moments from her time on the job.

Dealing with the Christchurch massacre, Ardern meeting with members of the Muslim community in Christchurch in the aftermath of the mass shootings (AAP: SNPA/Martin Hunter)

It was March 15, 2019, when a horrific mass shooting in Christchurch left 51 people dead.

In the days and weeks that followed, Ms Ardern’s response included long hugs with those affected as she walked into the community:

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume.

After the attack, she also delivered these memorable words:

“We were not chosen to do this violent act because we condone racism, because we are an embattled area for extremism. We were chosen for the fact that we are none of those things.

“Because we stand for diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, and a refuge for those who need them. And those values, I can assure you, this attack will not and cannot shake.”

ABC foreign affairs correspondent Stephen Dzidzic said today that her moral authority at that time will be part of her legacy, especially internationally:

“We all remember the scenes of her coming down to Christchurch and greeting people and her respectful and very sincere appreciation for those who were killed there, and the moral authority she exercised in the aftermath,” he says.

“The changes that took place in New Zealand in the aftermath of the appalling massacre, it rightly won international acclaim for its moral clarity at the time, and I think that is probably how most people will remember it, at least internationally.”

“Two women meet, not just because of their gender Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to look up and down arrows for volume Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dropped the reporter’s question

At a press conference last year with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, also a 37-year-old woman and young woman, he saw a reporter ask if they meet “just because” of their similarities.

Her immediate response? The journalist snapped to say this:

“My first question is I wonder if anyone asked Barack Obama and John K whether or not they met because they are the same age.

“We have, of course, a higher percentage of men in politics – it’s a fact.

“Because two women meet, it’s not just because of their gender.”

She said New Zealand exported $14 million in goods to Finland, and Finland exported $199 million to New Zealand, so there was “huge potential” in the trade.

The first world leader to take her child to the United Nations

Just three months after the birth of her daughter, Neve, Ardern was off to attend a peace summit at the United Nations.

Ms. Ardern and partner Clarke Gifford with their daughter at the United Nations (Reuters: Carlo Allegri)

Partner Clark Gifford was the main carer, as the prime minister returned to work after six weeks of maternity leave.

But she was still breastfeeding so New Zealand’s “first child” Neff had to go to New York as well.

Fake security clearance from the United Nations for the child Nivi Te Aroha (Twitter: Clark Gifford)

Mr. Gifford said at the time: “I wish I had caught the awe-inspiring look of a Japanese delegation inside the UN yesterday who walked into a conference room in the middle of changing her nappy. Brilliant leads for her 21st delegation.”

Ms Ardern is the second elected leader to give birth in office and the first to take maternity leave.

A harsh response to the coronavirus

Arguably New Zealand has faced some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world during the pandemic.

In 2020, the ABC’s Laura Tingle wrote that at the time, this was another reason Australians might look sadly at their neighbours:

“From Australia, we watched with shock, skepticism or admiration. Our political leaders were grappling with the same issues, but they were evasive by Ardern’s standards.

Yes, we moved early to close our borders with China, our largest trading partner – but are we closing borders completely? And shutting down the economy?

Our path has been more gradual and the messages more mixed, to say the least. In Australia, we have been trying to have the best of both worlds: to limit the impact of the virus, but also to reduce its economic impact through less lockdown.”

Some have argued that Ms Ardern’s leadership in early 2020 was a “key in crisis” response – and when Labor won a clear majority in the 2020 election, it was clearly a “COVID election”.

But this year it will be about the economy, and the cost-of-living crisis that has hit New Zealand, with polling late last year putting Labor on 33 per cent, with the opposition National Party on 37 per cent.

Keeping calm on live tv during earthquake

“We had a little earthquake here, Ryan.”

The Prime Minister said these words as she continued a live interview from the National Parliament Building.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Jacinda Ardern reacts to a magnitude 5.8 earthquake

The initial tremor of the earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale lasted for more than 30 seconds, but did not cause any damage.

Her election at 37 – and a video on the second anniversary of the deployment

There is no escaping that her victory at just 37 is a record that will not be easily surpassed, especially after she assumed leadership of the party just weeks after the 2017 election.

It made her the youngest New Zealand Prime Minister in over 150 years.

This video, released on the second anniversary of her government’s victory, quickly chronicled her accomplishments.

Then the list of 50 items went viral and was viewed millions of times:

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 3 minutes 24 seconds 3 minutes 24 seconds Video Jacinda Ardern’s list of quick accomplishments is going viral

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-19/jacinda-ardern-memorable-events-as-pm/101871868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos