More than a dozen people have been killed after a powerful earthquake struck Ecuador and Peru





The death toll from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador and Peru has risen to 15, authorities announced Sunday.

Saturday’s earthquake, which had its epicenter in the Ecuadorian municipality of Palau, near the border with Peru, left 14 dead in the provinces of El Oro and Azuay in the southwest of the country.

On the Peruvian side of the border, a four-year-old girl died after being hit in the head with a brick.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso, who traveled to the affected area, said on Sunday that reconstruction work would begin immediately.

Lasu told local political leaders that the government had provided “all urgent economic resources so that … work on repairing damaged private and public buildings can begin.”

Authorities have begun work on roads in Azuay, where transport has stopped 22 landslides.

On Sunday, Pope Francis asked the faithful to pray for the earthquake victims and their families.

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Relations said the country was ready to “provide all possible cooperation to these countries to deal with the humanitarian emergency”.

On Saturday, Shelley similarly pledged to help.

Peruvian seismological authorities initially reported a magnitude of 7.0, but hours later lowered the magnitude to 6.7, slightly higher than its Ecuadorean counterparts.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the earthquake to be a magnitude of 6.8 and at a depth of about 41 miles (66 kilometers).

In 2016, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the provinces of Manabi and Esmeralda in western Ecuador, killing 673 people and causing an estimated $3 billion in damages.

(AFP)

