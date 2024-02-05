A shallow 5.1 earthquake hits Oklahoma





EDMOND, Okla. — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Oklahoma City late Friday, followed by smaller quakes over the next few hours, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No injuries were reported and damage appeared to be minimal, with most items flipped over or knocked off shelves inside homes, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Deputy Director Charlotte Brown.

“Nothing important…nothing but a lot of scared people,” Brown said.

The agency said the quake occurred at 11:24 p.m. and was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Residents across the state from Lawton to Enid to Tulsa reported feeling shaking to the USGS

The initial quake was followed by at least eight smaller earthquakes as of Saturday morning, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.4, according to the geological survey.

The quake was shallow — only 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep, according to the USGS — and tremors that struck near the surface can make the tremors more intense.

At least six earthquakes, including two with a magnitude greater than 4, were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb in January. In April, a magnitude 4 earthquake was one of a series of six that struck the central Oklahoma city of Carney, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Prague in 2011, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of the site of the state's strongest recorded earthquake in Pawnee, which registered a magnitude of 5.8 in 2016.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, many of them linked to the underground injection of wastewater resulting from oil and natural gas extraction, especially in what is known as the Arbuckle Formation, which includes the area around Prague.

The epicenter of Saturday's quake was roughly the exact location of the epicenter of the 2011 quake, according to Matt Skinner, spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry.

“That was one of the early areas where action was taken” to reduce wastewater pumping, Skinner said.

Skinner said “disposal wells located within 10 miles of the quake” would have to stop working temporarily.

The Corporation Committee directed many producers to close some injection wells and reduce quantities in others as a result of the earthquakes.

