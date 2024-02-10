A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu, Southern California





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area Friday afternoon and was felt by most residents of the greater Los Angeles area.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 1:47 p.m., was located about 8 miles southwest of Thousand Oaks, and was measured at a depth of 7.5 miles, the USGS said.

“I haven't lived here in 30 years, but it's been a long time since I've had an earthquake,” said Kim Martin, who was visiting from Colorado and was in Malibu when the quake struck. “I've been here in the past, but I never wanted to be here because of another earthquake. And with the rain, I've come to the worst week.”

Where were the earthquakes felt throughout Southern California?

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” by Los Angeles residents.

ABC7 viewers reported feeling the quake in Huntington Park, San Bernardino, Lancaster and Costa Mesa. The quake was felt strongly at the ABC7 studios in Glendale.

Were there aftershocks?

Within an hour of the initial quake, about 16 aftershocks hit the immediate area, ranging in magnitude from 3 to 1.8, according to the USGS.

The map shows 15 aftershocks near the Malibu area after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake struck at 1:47 pm on February 9, 2024. The map shows aftershocks that occurred until 2:31 pm

US Geological Survey

Aftershocks are expected to continue throughout the day. According to seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, there may be some earthquakes over the weekend.

“It looks like a series of beautiful, powerful aftershocks,” she told Eyewitness News. “They're dying off over time, as we expect, and assuming nothing gets bigger, it's going to go on for a few days, and maybe there'll be something 'over the weekend' kind of thing. There's always a chance,” like a 5% chance for every earthquake, that it becomes One of the aftershocks is larger than the first. Then we will change the name and call the first shock, and the second will become the main shock.”

You can track aftershocks here.

Is there a tsunami warning due to the earthquake?

“No tsunami, no risk of recent earthquake,” the US National Tsunami Warning Center said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m.

Was the Malibu earthquake related to the earthquake that struck Hawaii?

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude quake that struck the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday.

What does Dr. Lucy Jones say about the Malibu earthquake?

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Jones said the strength of the quake was not of such intensity that it would cause damage to be expected.

She said the epicenter of the earthquake was near what is known as the Malibu Coast Fault.

“This fault comes right through the Earth’s surface along the coast, but it doesn’t dip vertically,” she explained. “It goes under the mountains. In fact, the movement in it is the northern part, the top, and the south side. It's actually what grows the Santa Monica Mountains. It's a known fault, and it's part of a system.” “We've been watching it and we know it's there. The fact that it's close to a known fault… most of our earthquakes are there.”

Southern California began the year with a 4.1 magnitude earthquake about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes. Then a few days later, on January 5, a large earthquake occurred near Little Creek. Is there any connection between all this? Dr Lucy Jones weighs in.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude initially reached 4.7 before it was reduced.

Anniversary of the 1971 Sylmar earthquake

The Malibu earthquake occurred on the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused more than $500 million in damage.

50 years after the massive Sylmar earthquake struck the area, first responders and survivors reflect on the terrifying moment and the damage it left behind.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

