A local expert talks about earthquake awareness and preparedness





February is National Earthquake Awareness Month, and a local expert said it's important to prepare for a major earthquake since the commonwealth is located around several major fault lines.

Dr. Gene O'Keefe is Professor of Geology and Science Education in the Department of Engineering Sciences at Morehead State University. The fault lines affecting those in Rowan County are located along the East Coast of the United States, she said. Like human mistakes, she said, they are ancient remnants of areas of weakness.

“Our New Madrid seismic zone, which is a residual zone of weakness from ancient faulting and stress rings. The rocks have been completely torn into little pieces in the middle of the continent,” O'Keefe said.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is located in western Kentucky. Experts said that a major earthquake in that region would affect the entire state of Kentucky and many surrounding states.

In 1980, an earthquake in Sharpsburg was felt by residents of Rowan County, and in 2011, tremors from an earthquake in Virginia were felt locally. Both events were at least magnitude 5 on the Richter scale.

O'Keefe added that preparing for an earthquake is simple.

“Make sure you have a personal emergency preparedness plan, just like any other emergency. Know where your documents are, know the safest way to get out of your home, and also know where to go to protect yourself in the event of a major shaking event,” O'Keefe said.

The Kentucky Department of Emergency Management recommends assembling an emergency safety kit consisting of food, water, medication, flashlights, radio, extra batteries, matches and candles. Some earthquake tips include anchoring bookcases containing heavy items to the wall.

More information about Kentucky earthquake activity can be found here.

