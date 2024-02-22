Which countries are most affected by severe seismic activity? The new seismometer provides a new perspective





While headlines often focus on the destructive power of earthquakes, their true human cost may be elusive. A recent study offers a new perspective through a new metric: the earthquake fatality burden, or EQFL. This measure compares earthquake deaths to a country's population, revealing how some countries bear a disproportionate burden of earthquake deaths. Surprisingly, smaller countries such as Ecuador, Lebanon and Haiti topped the EQFL list, despite experiencing fewer earthquakes than larger, more earthquake-prone countries such as Japan or China.

The researchers suggest that this disparity may be due to how minor earthquakes can greatly impact smaller, unprepared populations. In addition, these losses represent a larger portion of their population, making them even more devastating for smaller nations.

Apart from these, countries located on the boundaries of major tectonic plates also rank highly due to the occurrence of severe earthquakes in these regions. This explains Afghanistan's high rating in the EQFL field, as it is located in an area where the Indian and Eurasian plates meet.

Encouragingly, the study also found a global decline in EQFL over time, suggesting that advances in building codes, disaster preparedness, and rescue efforts are mitigating the human cost of earthquakes. The global trend of urbanization, with more earthquake-resistant construction and faster emergency response in cities, could further contribute to this decline. However, challenges remain in countries such as Italy, where old and weak buildings are still in use.

The EQFL serves as a valuable tool for understanding and addressing the human cost of earthquakes. By identifying the most vulnerable countries, targeted disaster risk reduction efforts and resource allocation can be directed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/science/news/which-countries-are-most-affected-by-earthquakes-new-earthquake-metric-provides-fresh-perspective/articleshow/107918293.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos