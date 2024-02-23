Fanny Willis's new guide is an 'earthquake,' warns Geraldo Rivera





The new evidence in the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis and District Attorney Nathan Wade from former President Donald Trump's presidential election interference case in Georgia is an “earthquake,” veteran journalist and attorney Geraldo Rivera posted online Friday.

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to take the lead in the racketeering case against Trump and 18 other defendants, who were accused of conspiring to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

In an attempt to disqualify Willis and her team and drop the charges against him, Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign employee and one of the defendants in the case, made allegations of a personal relationship between Willis and Wade in early January. Roman has pleaded not guilty in the case.

“This strong evidence in the motion to disqualify her in the Georgia election interference case suggests their relationship began long before her sworn testimony said so,” Rivera, a Trump friend-turned-critic, previously wrote on Twitter.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fannie Willis testifies during a hearing in Fulton County Circuit Court on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. Geraldo Rivera said Friday there is new evidence in the case to disqualify Willis… Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis testifies during a hearing in Fulton County Circuit Court on February 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. New evidence in the disqualification of Willis and District Attorney Nathan Wade from former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia is an “earthquake,” Geraldo Rivera said Friday. More Alyssa Poynter-Paul/Getty Images

Willis and Wade have confirmed they had a relationship but it began in the spring of 2022 after Willis hired Wade and neither of them benefited financially. They said the relationship ended in the summer of 2023. Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the election interference case, held a series of hearings last week to determine whether to remove Willis and her office from the case.

On Friday, Trump's lawyers filed a supplemental brief with McAfee, asking him to review new information including an affidavit from a private investigator who analyzed Wade's cellphone location data. The investigator said data showed that in 2021, Wade arrived at Willis' home late at night twice and left in the early morning hours, once in September and once in November.

“This is exactly why you don't want your emotionally disturbed client to take the witness under oath to defend his or her character,” Rivera said. “Media experts who were quick to cheer her on, saying she did a great job on the witness stand, don't know what they're talking about.

“The focus of this case will continue to rapidly shift away from Trump and his co-defendants and take direct aim at the prosecutor's credibility and potential perjury. This is more than just a manifestation of conflict. This is an earthquake.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign, Willis's office and Rivera via email for comment.

During one of McAfee's hearings last week, Robin Bryant-Yeartie, a former DA's office employee and longtime friend of Willis, said Willis and Wade's relationship began shortly after they met at a conference in October 2019.

She also said she saw Willis and Wade “just hugging and kissing and being affectionate” before he was hired.

McAfee said he and lawyers representing both sides will meet again at the end of this week or early next week. The meeting will focus on arguments related to the evidence presented during the hearings. Trump's new filing could change the timeline.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/new-fani-willis-evidence-earthquake-attorney-warns-1872996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos