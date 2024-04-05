Preparing for the Portland earthquake: A lesson from Taiwan





The old buildings and bridges in the city are not ready

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan early Wednesday morning as commuters were heading to work and school, killing nine people and injuring more than a thousand.

Oregon may be several thousand miles away, but news of earthquakes can leave Portlanders wondering: What if an earthquake happened here? Experts have bad news. Portland, with its old buildings and bridges, is simply not ready.

The Office of Development Services estimates that Portland has more than 1,600 unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings. These buildings pose a high risk of collapse during an earthquake due to the materials used in their manufacture.

PSU geology professor Dr. Scott Burns said city buildings and schools are among the most at risk.

“The city knows it, but they have a limited budget so they take care of it a little slower each year,” Burns said. “We have a long way to go in a short period of time.”

Since the 1990s, Portland has been trying to identify buildings at risk. Since then, up to 20% of them have been at least partially updated.

“We have requirements in city code to upgrade unreinforced masonry buildings when certain conditions are met, say a building wants to change its occupancy from office use to retail or office to residential… the seismic retrofit requirements can start then,” Keane Ray said of Portland Office of Development Services.

Bridges are another major concern for the city. According to Burns, “If we had a 9.0 [magnitude earthquake]People were not able to move from one side of the river to the other.

Multnomah County said it plans to replace the Burnside Bridge with a bridge that can withstand a major earthquake in a six-year project starting in 2026.

January 26, 2024 marked the 324th anniversary of the recent Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake – a massive 9.0 on the Richter scale earthquake that ranged from Northern California to British Columbia.

As pressure builds between the Juan de Fuca plate and the North American plate, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said there is a 37% chance of a strong earthquake occurring in the Cascadia subduction zone within the next 50 years.

“With Oregon's current preparedness levels, we can expect to be without services and assistance for at least two weeks, if not longer, when a Cascadia-area earthquake occurs,” the office warns.

Read the City of Portland's list of unreinforced buildings below:

