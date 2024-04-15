Finger Lakes residents reported loud explosions: Was it thunder? Was it an earthquake?





What was that loud boom?

That was the most popular question on social media after a series of loud noises were reported across the central Finger Lakes region on Sunday.

Reports poured in as some non-severe thunderstorms made their way across the Finger Lakes. While the storms may not have reached extreme territory, the apparent noise that came with them was significant.

Dozens reported hearing 3-5 loud bangs that shook homes. Some even reported seeing a flash shortly before. While some have speculated about the possibility of an earthquake, the US Geological Survey has not reported anything.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton, which covers parts of Seneca and Ontario counties where the largest number of reports came from, said they could not confirm anything other than that thunderstorms were in the general area at the time of the reports.

As for reports of an earthquake, thunder, or some other tremor in the Finger Lakes area, we can only confirm that there have been thunderstorms in the area. @USGS_Quakes No earthquakes are visible at this time.

If the noise is confirmed to be thunder, there will likely be a scientific answer: it's called a temperature inversion.

During summer thunderstorms, the air at the surface (ground) is warmer than the air above it. During thunderstorms in early spring or late fall, this can tip over. Temperature inversion can trap sound allowing it to be louder, longer and in many cases amplified.

Here's a visual breakdown of what happens when the warm layer is higher in the atmosphere, rather than at ground level, from the Met Office:

