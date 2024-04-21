141 earthquakes shook the eastern United States during the past thirty days





Each point reflects the epicenter of the earthquake that has struck the country over the past 30 days; These epicenters are placed on a map of the United States showing the most dangerous places for earthquakes to occur. Image: USGS

While the western US is known for its active seismic activity, the eastern US has been extremely turbulent in recent weeks; According to the USGS, 141 earthquakes have occurred in the eastern United States in the past 30 days.

Most of the earthquakes in the last 30 days have occurred in New Jersey, with the sequence beginning there on the morning of April 5 when a magnitude 4.8 event occurred. Apart from the 4.8 magnitude earthquake, there were moderate aftershocks as well. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.7 event occurred near Bedminster shortly before 6 p.m. on April 5, along with 10 other earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or greater. According to the Northeastern States Emergency Consortium, there are on average about 2-3 earthquakes in New Jersey per year, but according to the USGS, New Jersey has now seen 50 times that amount in just the past three weeks.

The next most popular area for earthquakes over the past month has been in the southern Appalachian Mountains, in the hills north of Atlanta, Georgia to the mountainous terrain of central and eastern Tennessee between Chattanooga and Asheville.

While the West Coast of the United States is known for earthquakes, the risk of earthquakes is high elsewhere in the country. Image: USGS

While the earthquakes in Tennessee are in an area that is likely to see frequent damaging aftershocks, the same is not true of other quakes that have popped up across the eastern United States in recent weeks.

According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck outside Reading, Pennsylvania, yesterday afternoon. While no damage or injuries were reported, more than two dozen people used the “Did you feel it?” tool. Reporting tool on the USGS website to report feeling shaking from this earthquake. The US Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred in an area known as the Lancaster Seismic Zone.

Since Colonial times, people in the Lancaster Seismic Zone in southeastern Pennsylvania have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from larger quakes. “Earthquakes are felt once or twice every decade, with some decades having none, and in the 1990s there were as many as six,” the USGS wrote in an update on the quake. The Lancaster Seismic Zone is the most active seismic zone in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This seismic zone has produced a number of moderate earthquakes in the past and has been routinely active for at least the past 200 years.

But according to the USGS, the Lancaster Seismic Zone is not considered to be in an area with high frequency of damaging earthquake events. The same is true for the earthquakes that struck northeastern Ohio and northern Kentucky. These earthquakes occurred in low-seismic areas of the United States

While the number of earthquakes appears high in the eastern United States, it is not as high compared to the western United States. Including seismic events that struck nearby on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border, more than 4,500 earthquakes have occurred in the western United States of Texas and Oklahoma in the past 30 days, most of them affecting California. Hawaii has also been seismically active over the past 30 days, with the USGS reporting 596 earthquakes on or around the Big Island of Hawaii. Alaska has also seen more than 2,500 tornadoes in the past 30 days, although most occurred around uninhabited islands in the Aleutian region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/141-earthquakes-rattle-eastern-united-states-over-last-30-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos