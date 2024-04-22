Valley prevents landslide from Hualien earthquake





The Landslide blog is written by Dave Beatley, widely recognized as a world leader in the study and management of landslides.

As the analysis of landslides triggered by the Hualien Earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3, 2024 continues, it has been shown that there is at least one landslide blocking the valley. Taiwan News has a good article including this photo collected by the Taiwan Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency:-

Landslide blocking a valley in Hualien County, Taiwan. Credit: Forest and Nature Conservation Agency

I have rotated the landslide so that it is almost to the north. This landslide is located in [24.008, 121.378]. The river flows from west to east, and landslides move from south to north. The main landslide scar in the image is about 300 meters long from the crown to the lake, but part of this landslide appears to have occurred slightly to the west, in a collapse about 200 meters long.

In the original article, in Mandarin, UDN News reported that the barrier lake is about 700 meters long, with a storage volume of 430,000 cubic metres. The height of the earth dam is 30 metres.

While this area is sparsely populated, downstream there are two small hydroelectric schemes, and then, about 15 km away, the village of Tongmen. However, because Tongmen is located 20 meters above river level, it is not believed to be threatened.

There's a really good photo of this location from Planet Labs, taken on April 17, 2024, that depicts the situation well. I have placed it on Google Earth DEM:-

Planet Labs image of the valley blocking the landslide from the Hualien landslide, superimposed on a Google Earth DEM. Image copyright Planet Labs, used with permission.

It is clear that the dam has overflowed, with a continuous flow of water. The site will need to be monitored, especially heading into hurricane season, but the overall risk is likely to be very low.

reference

Team Planet (2024). Planet Application Program Interface: In Space for Life on Earth. San Francisco, California. https://www.planet.com/

Text © 2023. The Authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 Unless otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission of the copyright owner is prohibited.

