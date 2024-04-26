Philippines urges earthquake preparedness





MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government must strictly implement preparedness measures to prevent the death toll from the earthquake from rising, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

“Preparations for earthquakes, powerful and deadly tremors, must go beyond the usual ‘bend, cover and grab’ drills,” Ariel Nepomuceno, OCD director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We need engineering solutions, and continued adherence to the provisions of the National Building Code and strict construction bans in landslide-prone areas is crucial if we are to prevent the loss of thousands of lives when ground shaking incidents occur in major cities,” he suggested.

Between 30,000 and 50,000 casualties and more than 100,000 serious injuries are expected if movement in the West Valley Fault System causes a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in the Metro Manila area, based on a 2014 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology. And seismology.

Nepomuceno pointed to the improved preparedness measures and interventions taken by Taiwan regarding earthquake-resistant buildings, which prevented the death toll from rising after the recent earthquake struck Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/nation/2024/04/26/2350477/philippines-urged-be-earthquake-ready The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos