The pandemic has been the biggest drop in economic production in the UK for 300 years – BBC News
The UK has seen the biggest drop in economic production in 300 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. GDP – the total value of goods and services produced in the UK – fell by 9.9% in 2020. The blockade is expected to last until spring, experts say the damage to the economy continues. Reeta Chakrabarti, the economics editor of Faisal Islam, has presented ten newscasts on BBC News. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
