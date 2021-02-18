Are vaccine passports a good idea?





With more than 15 million people receiving the first dose of the vaccine, there are doubts that vaccine evidence can give people more freedom, both at home and abroad.

Messages sent by the government about the so-called vaccine passport options have been confused. The Foreign Secretary's suggestion that they were being considered for use in the UK on Sunday was followed closely by Boris Johnson who did not stress them. We speak with Dr Clare Wenham, Assistant Professor of Global Health at the London School of Economics, and Charlie Mullins from Dubai, founder and CEO of Pimlico Plumbers.



