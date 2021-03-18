The owner of Magna looks back a year after the earthquake





Magna, Utah – Thursday marks the first anniversary of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook northern Utah.

While much of the Wasatch front felt the ground was moving that day, the epicenter was near Magna, with homes and businesses suffering a lot of damage. One of these companies was forced to close the store for several months.

Located on Main Street and 9000 West, the Colosimo is a well-known business in the area. The family makes homemade sausages, among other things, at the market. In 2020, the building suffered massive unilateral damage and Colosimus was forced to close the store for three months until the property was safe again.

Danny Colosimo was at home on March 18, 2020, preparing to go to the meat supplier at his family’s company when the earthquake struck.

He missed the devastation in the market for 15 minutes.

He said he was grateful that no one was inside or injured as a result and that the damage was not as bad as they feared.

“It looked much worse than it was, and we were grateful for that,” he said. “But we’re still disappointed, three months. We couldn’t get people into the building until it was certified safe.”

Since that day, more than 2,500 aftershocks have been recorded in the Beehive State.

Earthquake tracker

It wasn’t the only commercial that Colosimo was affected by. But most of the damage occurred in the Magna region.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed.

The 2020 event was a stark reminder that Utah is an earthquake country. Scientists from the University of Utah seismographs said the state is at risk of an earthquake that could strike 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Salt Lake City residents who have homes with unreinforced stone should consider the Fix the Bricks program, which “facilitates seismic improvements for its residents (unreinforced building homes) in an effort to save lives by reducing the number of deaths, injured and trapped yet, according to the City’s Emergency Department.” Salt Lake.

Currently there is a waiting list, but homeowners can register at fixthebricks.com or by calling 801-799-3698.

Officials also indicated that Utahens must be prepared for disruptions at facilities by providing a two-week supply of water, food and medicine.

In the event of an earthquake, remember to “fall, cover and wait.”

Get additional information at beready.utah.gov.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos