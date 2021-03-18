Wood-built schools are more earthquake-resistant – RCI





The Canadian government is investing $ 1.48 million to help build two schools with massive timber that are more earthquake-resistant. The schools are located in the western city of Vancouver, which lies on a fault line between two tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to catastrophic earthquakes. There are thousands of small tremors in British Columbia every year.

The county has a strategy to upgrade schools to protect it from seismic events. The two schools will serve as a pilot project for the other schools made of collective wood.

Strong as steel, but much lighter

Wood block is a product made from thick, compact layers of wood that stick together to form strong load-bearing structural elements such as concrete and steel but are much lighter.

The government subsidizes the building of schools and other buildings using mass timber for several reasons. It supports Canada’s important forest sector and encourages innovation and industrialization. It is also said to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In the case of the two schools, it is estimated that the total carbon benefit from using mass wood as a primary building material will be around 1,400 tons of carbon dioxide, or the equivalent of taking hundreds of cars off the road for a year. The schools will have two floors and will include educational districts, a gymnasium, and an education center in the neighborhood.

Hopes to make Canada a “world leader”

Funding from the Natural Resources Division comes under a program that encourages the use of wood in innovative construction projects such as high-rise timber buildings, low-rise non-residential buildings and bridges. The stated goal is “to position Canada as a world leader in innovative woodworking technologies and a low carbon economy.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos