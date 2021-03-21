A magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Japan, raising fears of a tsunami





Daily activities were disrupted across parts of Japan late Saturday afternoon when a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted the country and sparked tsunami fears.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 6:09 pm. The United States Geological Survey determined that the epicenter was located 16.7 miles east of Ishinomaki, Japan, at a depth of 33.5 miles.

When the earthquake first occurred, the preliminary USGS report put the strength of the earthquake at 7.2, but that magnitude was quickly revised to 7.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a tsunami warning was in effect in parts of the Japanese coast on Saturday evening. The shoreline of Miyagi County, the area closest to the epicenter, has been alerted to the potential for a tsunami of up to 3.28 feet. These tsunami warnings were canceled by the JMA shortly before 8 PM

Evacuation orders that were in effect for Miyagi Prefecture have also been canceled with the tsunami warning canceled.

The National Weather Service tsunami warning system indicated that no tsunami was expected on a Pacific scale and that there were no immediate threats to Guam, Rotam, Tinian, Saipan, Hawaii, or the US Pacific coast.

Tokyo felt shaking by the earthquake by 6:10 p.m. due to the quake, and operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen railway network in Tokyo were halted for some time on Saturday.

Operations at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant have also been suspended for some time while Tohoku Electric has checked the plant for any irregularities after the earthquake.

At around 8 p.m., the Japan Nuclear Regulatory Authority stated that no abnormalities were found in power plants across the area.

This map shows the epicenter of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan late Saturday afternoon, local time, and the areas where the tremors are believed to have been felt. Image courtesy of USGS

At least one injury has been attributed to the earthquake. A person was injured in Ishinomaki City in Miyagi Prefecture, according to a report from the local fire department. Partial power outages have been reported across Miyagi Prefecture.

This earthquake comes just days after the tenth anniversary of the infamous disaster of March 11, 2011, the Japan earthquake and the tsunami. The 2011 earthquake, also known as the Great Sendai earthquake or the Great Tohoku earthquake, caused widespread damage to Japan and triggered a series of devastating tsunamis. This earthquake also triggered a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Power Station.

An earthquake very similar in size and location to Saturday’s earthquake occurred in February this year. According to a spokesperson from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the February 2021 earthquake was considered aftershocks of the March 11, 2011 earthquake.

This is a developing story. .





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos