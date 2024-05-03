Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo parties, a parents' prom and meet-and-greets with the authors round out this weekend's events.

The Vail Derby Party takes place at Rime Restaurant in West Vail this Saturday and is a benefit for the Children's Learning Garden.

Vail Derby Party/Courtesy Photo

Kentucky Derby Celebrations

Vail Derby Party Fundraiser

The Vail Derby Party is back and this fun event for adults will benefit the children of the Children's Garden of Learning this Saturday at Rime Restaurant in West Vail. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event continues until 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include appetizers, dessert and two beer or wine tickets. Minturn's Eagle River Whiskey concocts the Derby Smash, a custom drink based on its famous Dowd Whiskey while Vail Brewing Company and Antler's Liquor and Wine Cellars contribute beer and wine selections. A specialty whiskey tasting bar will also be available.

Before and after the race, listen to the tunes of the Stratus Blues Band. The event will include a betting table and silent auction featuring items such as Black Crow skis, stays at the Hythe Vail and Lion, and Squash Blossom jewelry-making evenings. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit VailDerbyParty2024.eventbrite.com .

A rooftop bar at the Westin Riverfront

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with the first Derby Party at the all-new One Rooftop Bar. Before or after watching the fastest two minutes in sports, take in the panoramic views of Beaver Creek accompanied by creative cocktails and delicious bites.

The One Rooftop Bar Derby party is free and open to everyone 21 and over. Race start time is 4:57 p.m. Although Mint Juleps are the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby, head bartender Matthew Hallas and the One Rooftop Bar team will be serving several Kentucky Derby-inspired cocktails, including :

Churchill Downs Spritz made with Aperol, rhubarb, passion fruit and Italian Red Bitter Soda

Duchess of Bachelor Gulch a hot drink made with coconut washed cognac, whiskey, Italicus bergamot liqueur, Angostura Bitters and coconut oolong cream

Real Risk made with bourbon, grilled peaches, carbonated black tea, lemon and soda

Drink specials will cost $18 and there will be a 20% discount on the menu. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Kentucky Derby style for a Best Dressed contest with great prizes, including a $100 gift certificate to One Rooftop Bar for the Best Hat and Best Hat categories. better dressed. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.onerooftopbar.com .

10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits Company

The 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits Company tasting room in Vail and Gypsum Distillery are hosting Kentucky Derby parties from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best hat and best dressed men and women, and special mint juleps will be served by the whiskey experts. No cover charge for the Derby Party, regardless of location. Are you watching the derby from home? Make your own Mint Julep by following the recipe on 10e Montagne Instagram page .

Right next door to the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits Company Distillery is the new Full Belly BBQ and they are hosting a grand opening in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby Party at the distillery. Discover this new food truck which will celebrate its opening with gifts, T-shirts and culinary specialties.

Capitol Public House

$10 Mint Julips ($5 first to wear a Derby hat). The derby will be on all televisions.

May 5

Margaritas, tacos, beers and more will be on sale at select locations this Cinco de Mayo. Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Vail/Courtesy photo

Some places like Los Amigos and El Segundo in Vail Village and El Sabor in Lionshead are closed this time of year, but here is a partial list of places that offer Cinco de Mayo specials. Check with your favorite establishment to see if they have any current deals.

Agave

Agave's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration returns with special food and drinks, a real live donkey and much more. Johnny Schleper and Bob Masters will play music on the patio starting at 2 p.m. Come meet Pedro the Donkey on the terrace for photo opportunities. Special offers will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will include:

$2 Al Pastor Tacos

$3 Chicken elote and mahi mahi tacos

$3 Selection of treats

Special $4 model

$5 1,800 Tequila Margaritas

Tequila for $6

Fiesta Café and Cantina

Fiesta's Café and Cantina has been serving the Vail Valley since 1989 and invites everyone to come enjoy the festivities with them this Sunday. Starting at 4:30 p.m., you'll find La Razza DJ, Axel Contreras, playing everyone's favorite tracks. There will also be food and drink specials, piata breaks for kids and fun giveaways throughout the day. The featured drink to kick off the Cinco de Mayo celebration and summer season is the Fiesta mijita, which is a mojito with tequila instead of rum with fresh peppermint mixed with silver tequila, fresh lime , agave nectar and soda.

Lookout Lobby Bar at the Westin Riverfront

$5 bottles of Modelo Especial lager

$12 Margaritas

The second eagle

Happy Hour Menu all day from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Deals on happy hour appetizers like nachos, pretzels, wings and more

$3 Beer Model

Horseshoe Daisies for $7

$6 Horseshoe Shots

Guardian

Cinco de Mayo specials on tacos, margaritas and beer on Sunday

Live music

Capitol Public House

$5 Several

$4 Beer Model

Chef Kevin makes Al Pastor Pizza and Jalapeo Cheddar Queso

Parents' Ball

Prom isn't just for teenagers, this Saturday the Eagle Valley High School Booster Club is hosting a party for parents. The Parents' Ball will be held at Eagle Valley High from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with an 80s and 90s theme, desserts, music, dancing, a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for a single person and $75 for a couple. The event is a fundraiser for all CHSAA sponsored sports and activities at Eagle Valley High School. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Eagle Valley High School Booster Club and proceeds from the silent auction will directly benefit the teams for which they were donated.

Dust off your prom dress or tuxedo or find something that matches the theme at thrift stores and get ready to have a good time that supports students.

Books in bloom

Books in Bloom returns this weekend with three award-winning authors to the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. Glfer Ergin for UnSplash/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley Library District is once again offering Books in Bloom and will host three award-winning authors this Saturday at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Matthew Batt, Bonnie Jo Campbell and Buzzy Jackson will share with the audience their inspiring insights into their creative process and experiences as a writer. Authors will also have time to answer questions.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and the event begins at 2 p.m. Come early, meet other book lovers, and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. After the conclusion of the presentations, authors will be available for book signings. Book sales will be presented through The Bookworm in Edwards. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at EVLD.org/Events/Books-Bloom-2024 .

Aging Well Expo

The annual Aging Well Expo will take place Friday morning at the Edwards Field House. Eagle County/Courtesy photo

Eagle County is full of active adults, and while some have been in order for years, they are young at heart and want to get the most out of life. Friday, learn more about aging well at the Aging Well Expo being held at the Edwards Field House from 9 a.m. to noon. The event includes guest speakers, educational information and health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and even balance. There will also be information on how people can connect more through lunches, exercise classes or other events.

The event is hosted by Vail Health, Eagle County Healthy Aging and Mountain Recreation is free and no registration is necessary, just show up.