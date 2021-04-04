Why I bought Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ – BBC News





In collaboration with MSCHF collective art, singer Lil Nas X created a pair of expensive ones – $ 1,018 (£ 740) – and controversial coaches. The MSCHF produced only 666 pairs of shoes, including a drop of human blood on the soles. Made using the modified Nike Air Max 97s, they sold out in less than a minute. The BBC has spoken to two people about why they bought these shoes. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#LilNasX #Montero #BBCNews.



source