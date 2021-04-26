Pope to Poor Clarice: Never tire of attending the consoling prayer





Pope Francis meets with a group of poor nuns Claire whose monastery in the Italian town of Paganica was destroyed in the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, and says they have made a gesture of hope amid the tragedy.

Written by Father. Benedict Mayaki, SJ

On Monday, Pope Francis met the religious sisters at the monastery of Saint Clare in Bajanica, to which the poor belong, outside the Italian city of L’Aquila.

In his greetings to the nuns, the Holy Father thanked them for the support they had extended to him through their prayers, and also expressed his gratitude for the Easter candle gift they had decorated for the Casa Santa Marta chapel.

He pointed out that the nuns are spiritually present in the celebrations that take place in the church through their gift, “the symbol of Christ, the light of the world.”

God’s loving care and solidarity amid the tragedy

Pope Francis recalled the April 2009 earthquake that shook the Poor Clares community in Paganica, injuring several nuns and causing the monastery to be destroyed.

It also states that among the earthquake victims was Mother Gemma Antonucci, who died in the rubble.

Nevertheless, the Pope noted, “God made you come out of that tragedy, tonic, and like a grain of wheat that must die to bear fruit, it was so for your monastic community.”

He said, “I felt great pain, but also from the loving care and solidarity of many people from your Heavenly Father.”

He pointed out that on that night of the accident the nuns lost everything “except God and brotherhood.” From these points, they proceeded again with courage, first establishing themselves in a temporary structure, before rebuilding the monastery ten years later.

A new beginning

Now, he said, “Your community is thriving, and it’s made up of twelve nuns, all of them young women.” Pope Francis added that in the face of the tragedy, the message sent by the nuns was “to start over from God and from fraternal solidarity.”

The Holy Father went on to encourage the poor Clarice to never tire of being a prayerful and consoling presence to support the people whom the terrible experience had experienced and who still needed consolation and encouragement.

The Pope prayed, “May the example of Blessed Antonia help you always be poor and happy for the poor love of Christ”, urging them at the same time to respond generously to the desire that God placed in their hearts. The women are dedicated, adhering to the Gospel, faithfully to the gift received from Saint Claire and Saint Francis.

The Holy Father concluded the attendance by giving his apostolic blessing and summoning the nuns with the light and power of the Holy Spirit. He also commanded them to pray for him and the whole church.

.





