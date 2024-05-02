Why are Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping going to La Mongie, in Hautes-Pyrnes?





Ophlie Artaud / Photo credit: Huang Jingwen / XINHUA / Xinhua via AFP



A visit between Paris and… La Mongie. On May 6 and 7, Xi Jinping will make a state visit to France to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Chinese president and his wife will first be received at the lysis by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, where the two leaders are expected to discuss a possible “resolution” to the war in Ukraine. But the next day, the two presidential couples will go to the Hautes-Pyrnes, towards the village of La Mongie. More precisely, the President of the Republic will meet his Chinese counterpart at the Col du Tourmalet, “high place of French sporting culture”, notably known for its legendary stage of the Tour de France, underlines the lyse. A visit far from the capital which is also intended to be more personal. Because Emmanuel Macron also maintains special links with La Mongie. Her maternal grandmother, Germaine Nogus, died in 2013, lived very close to there, in the town of Bagnres-de-Bigorre. The head of state went there regularly to visit him. A visit to cho that of Emmanuel Macron to China Even today, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron often go to La Mongie to ski, like last March. so much so that “the Grand Tourmalet estate had the bench seat and vehicle protection of the ‘Le Barnais’ chairlift used by the presidential couple reupholstered in blue, white and red,” details La Dépché. This invitation to the Hautes-Pyrnes also echoes Emmanuel Macron's visit to China last year. Xi Jinping then received him in Canton, for a tea ceremony in the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father, XiZhongxun, lived when he held this position from 1978 to 1981. He spoke to the French president of memories of youth. A way for Emmanuel Macron to return the favor and share a less formal moment, unlike the rest of the visit which should be very political, with discussions which will focus on “international crises” and “commercial issues”, announced lysis. There remains an unknown factor: will Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron go to the summit of the Pic du Midi? If the idea has been mentioned, it has not yet been confirmed by analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europe1.fr/politique/pourquoi-emmanuel-macron-et-xi-jinping-vont-ils-se-rendre-a-la-mongie-dans-les-hautes-pyrenees-4244830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos