Cady Cowell, teen from SJ Earthquakes, gets a weekly MLS tribute





San Jose Earthquakes teenager Caddy Cowell gets a lot of attention in the league.

Cowell, 17, was named Major League Soccer Player of the Year for the third week. Cowell and midfielder Jackson Yewell were also named Team of the Week in the NFL. The young duo scored three goals and two assists in Quakes’ 4–1 victory over DC United on Saturday.

Coyle, the striker, scored the winning goal and set up two goals on Saturday.

Cowell is the third youngest player to ever be chosen as the best player in the MLS. He is currently leading the league with three assists and tied with Los Angeles Galaxy player Chicharito with five total goals (goals + assists) so far in 2021. He is one of two players selected for this week’s MLS squad for the past two weeks, joining Seattle defender Brad Smith.

Quakes’ last player of the week was Captain Chris Wondolowski. Wondo won this honor in Week 21 last season and has won the honor 10 times in his career, including four weeks in 2012.

The 17-year-old striker takes the ball again. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sTzoqigOJY

– San Jose Earthquakes (SJEarthquakes) May 2, 2021

This is the seventh time Quakes has won a Player of Week award since 2016, and the first non-Wondo win since Vako in 2019.

“I’m happy for him,” Earthquakes coach Matthias Almeida said of Cowell after Saturday night’s win. “If he’s playing, it’s because he’s worth it.”

Coyle, who was not 18 until October, was also one of four finalists for the Player of the Week award in Week 2. Cowell has been nominated for the MLS Player of the Week awards twice in just seven jobs so far.

Yoel, 24, has scored two goals, including an incredible contender for the goal of the week in MLS. It was the first multiplayer game of his career.

After that, Cowell and Earthquakes (6 points) return to play on Friday against Real Salt Lake (6 points), a match in which two of the leaders in the West Center participate. Track teams points in the conference.

on aboard of the plane!

Jackson Yewell is different. pic.twitter.com/1Bb6uU1dqM

– San Jose Earthquakes (SJEarthquakes) May 2, 2021







