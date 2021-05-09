Call for urgent reduction of methane gas emissions to tackle global warming – BBC News





A UN report calls for swift action to reduce methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that is only second only to carbon dioxide for global warming. The report says that reducing methane emissions can bring immediate and long-term benefits to the climate because the gas only stays in the atmosphere for a relatively short time. Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten by environmental reporter Justin Rowlatt. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

