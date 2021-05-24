The new information encourages discussion about the pandemic origin of Covid-19





A U.S. intelligence report found that in November 2019 several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill and had to be hospitalized, a new detail that could lead to a heated debate over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. inform the mind. A State Department file released by the Trump administration in January said investigators became ill in the fall of 2019, but went so far as to say they were not hospitalized. China has informed the World Health Organization that the first patient with similar symptoms to Covid was registered in Wuhan on December 8, 2019. The Wall Street Journal first reported intelligence on the first hospitalizations. It is important that the intelligence community still does not know what the researchers were sick of, the people reported, and there remains little confidence in assessments of the exact origins of the virus beyond that from China. "In the end, there's still nothing definite," said one of those who saw the intelligence.



