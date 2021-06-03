The statue of Colston in Bristol was put on display a year after it was thrown back





It has been 12 months since the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was ripped from the plinth in central Bristol and dumped in the harbor. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Since then, there has been a heated debate about what to do with the monuments and other symbols of our heritage, as the government has pledged to protect threatened states. Colston's Bronze will be on temporary display tomorrow as part of what the council says is an attempt to start a conversation about Bristol's history.



