Earthquake information: Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 4.5 miles north of Spring Valley, Clark County, Nevada, USA, Jun 11, 2021 18:53 GMT





Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Las Vegas, Nevada, USA at approximately 18:53 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

Jun 11 18:59 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 5 minutes.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: Jun 11, 2021 at 18:53:47 UTC – Size: 4.4? Depth: 50.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 36.17058°N/115.22557°W (Clark, Nevada, US) Nearest volcano: Timber Mountain (151 km/94 mi) Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

User reports for this earthquake (14)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

North Las Vegas / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake / 1-2 seconds: I felt like something hit my wall | 6 users found this interesting.

9.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / Very short: It felt like one hard hit on my entire house. | 2 users found this interesting.

Summerlin / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Head Bump / 1-2secs: I didn’t feel like earthquakes in Cali like Im used to. There was no roll or vibration. It sounded as if it hit my house with a loud noise and that was it. | One user found this interesting.

North Las Vegas (10.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I heard doors and windows banging too.

Las Vegas / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Spur / 1-2 seconds: Very short but strong earthquake. It felt like the earthquake in Turkey in August 1999 when I was there on vacation. The first earthquake was only a few seconds, but immediately after that a very strong earthquake occurred for 45 seconds and 20 thousand people died in collapsed buildings. That was terrifying. I felt like this earthquake here in Las Vegas was happening right under my feet, and I had the same feeling in Turkey in Cocucumla. My cat here in Las Vegas was also scared and looked shocked.

Las Vegas NV 89138 (11.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds

89138 / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / Too short

Las Vegas / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shaking for a short period of time.

Las Vegas / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: Heavy movement

Las Vegas Nv / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is hard to describe / 1-2 seconds: It was a very strong shaking. I felt two different shocks.

North Las Vegas / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Las Vegas Nevada (8.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Las Vegas / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: The entire three-story house shook from top to bottom. Summerlin

Summerlin South (11.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: A quick tremor that my pet and I felt

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos